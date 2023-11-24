Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Madison County, Alabama has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Westminster Christian Academy at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Killen, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.