Will Liam Foudy Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 24?
Can we expect Liam Foudy scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the St. Louis Blues at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Foudy stats and insights
- Foudy is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Foudy has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 51 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Foudy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:03
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|10:40
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|12:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|5:25
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Predators vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
