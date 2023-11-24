Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Does a bet on Nyquist interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus this season, in 16:21 per game on the ice, is +4.

Nyquist has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Nyquist has a point in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 18 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Nyquist hits the over on his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Nyquist going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 51 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 18 Games 2 13 Points 3 2 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.