Lauderdale County High School will host Geraldine High School in 3A play on Friday, November 24 at 7:00 PM CT.

Geraldine vs. Lauderdale Co. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Rogersville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Westminster Christian Academy at Brooks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Killen, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Sylvania High School at Madison Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Madison, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

