Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Gadsden City High School vs. Parker High School Game - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gadsden City High School plays at Parker High School on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 PM CT.
Gadsden City vs. Parker Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jefferson County Games This Week
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ramsay High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay-Chalkville High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Grove High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
