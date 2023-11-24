Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in DeKalb County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Geraldine High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
