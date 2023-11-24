Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Colbert County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooks High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
