Alabama vs. Ohio State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) will meet the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET and air on CBS Sports Network.
Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)
- Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Ohio State Rank
|Ohio State AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|81.8
|7th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|122nd
|111th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|41.2
|1st
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|15.0
|49th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.3
|311th
