Two streaking squads meet when the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) host the Louisville Cardinals (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET. The Crimson Tide are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, winners of four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 86.5 points per game are 43.9 more points than the 42.6 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 42.6 points, Louisville is 4-0.
  • Alabama has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.5 points.
  • The Crimson Tide put up 25.5 more points per game (78) than the Cardinals give up (52.5).
  • Alabama is 5-0 when scoring more than 52.5 points.
  • Louisville has a 4-0 record when giving up fewer than 78 points.
  • The Crimson Tide are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (35.6%).
  • The Cardinals shoot 48.2% from the field, 17.4% higher than the Crimson Tide concede.

Alabama Leaders

  • Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 68.5 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)
  • Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 43.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)
  • Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 59.3 FG%
  • Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Morehead State W 85-44 Foster Auditorium
11/16/2023 South Florida W 70-41 Foster Auditorium
11/19/2023 @ Little Rock W 63-39 Jack Stephens Center
11/24/2023 Louisville - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/25/2023 Gonzaga - Leonard E. Merrell Center
11/26/2023 Liberty - Leonard E. Merrell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.