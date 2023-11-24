Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-1) meet the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Alabama State Top Players (2022-23)
- Ashton McClelland: PTS, 0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Antonio Madlock: 11.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan O'Neal: 8.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Alex Anderson: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 14 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|195th
|70.8
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|284th
|73.8
|Points Allowed
|72.6
|254th
|178th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|32.6
|117th
|215th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|9.9
|353rd
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
