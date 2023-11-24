The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) will hope to end a four-game road slide when visiting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 16.4 percentage points lower than the Aggies have allowed to their opponents (53.3%).

The Hornets are the 33rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aggies sit at 341st.

The Hornets' 76.6 points per game are 15.9 fewer points than the 92.5 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Alabama State averaged 4.6 more points per game at home (66.3) than on the road (61.7).

The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (77) last season.

Alabama State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule