Friday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) clashing at Raider Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-70 win for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 24.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Niceville, Florida

Niceville, Florida Venue: Raider Arena

Alabama vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 82, Ohio State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-11.6)

Alabama (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Alabama Performance Insights

Alabama owned a top-25 offense last season, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 81.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 122nd with 68.3 points allowed per contest.

The Crimson Tide ranked best in the country by pulling down 41.2 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 299th in college basketball (33.0 allowed per contest).

Alabama ranked 49th in college basketball with 15.0 dimes per contest.

With 13.3 turnovers per game, the Crimson Tide ranked 311th in college basketball. They forced 11.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide were top-25 last season in three-point shooting, 10th-best in college basketball with 9.9 threes per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 215th with a 33.5% shooting percentage from downtown.

When it came to defending three-pointers, everything was clicking for Alabama, who ceded 5.5 three-pointers per game (13th-best in college basketball) and a 28.3% shooting percentage from downtown (third-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Alabama took 52.8% two-pointers (accounting for 64.2% of the team's buckets) and 47.2% three-pointers (35.8%).

