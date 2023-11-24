Alabama vs. Ohio State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Raider Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Ohio State matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Alabama vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Ohio State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-7.5)
|151.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7.5)
|151.5
|-330
|+260
Alabama vs. Ohio State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Alabama covered 21 times in 34 chances against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Crimson Tide games.
- Ohio State compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 16 of the Buckeyes' games last season went over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate Alabama much lower (20th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (best).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
