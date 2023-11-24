Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. This clash will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
East Tennessee State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan King: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Haynes: 14.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 8.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Justice Smith: 7.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Deanthony Tipler: 10.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama A&M vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|247th
|69.1
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|141st
|69
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
