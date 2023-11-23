AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 23
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The High Point Panthers versus the South Florida Bulls is one of two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule that has an AAC team in action.
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Charlotte 49ers
|10:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 23
|-
|High Point Panthers vs. South Florida Bulls
|5:45 PM ET, Thursday, November 23
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
