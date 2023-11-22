Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Walker County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Curry High School at Lawrence County Schools
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
