Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Talladega County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Bluff School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Plains High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Lincoln, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
