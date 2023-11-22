Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Talladega County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Bluff School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 22

11:30 AM CT on November 22 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

White Plains High School at Lincoln High School