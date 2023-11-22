Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:43 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Saint Clair County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westbrook Christian School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
