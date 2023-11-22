How to Watch the Predators vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (7-10) will host the Calgary Flames (7-8-3) on Wednesday, with both teams coming off a victory in their last game.
The Flames' game against the Predators will air on ESPN+ and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs Flames Additional Info
Predators vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|Predators
|4-2 CGY
Predators Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Predators are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 19th in NHL action.
- The Predators rank 21st in the league with 52 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|17
|9
|12
|21
|19
|11
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|17
|8
|8
|16
|6
|19
|54.7%
|Gustav Nyquist
|17
|2
|10
|12
|13
|2
|50%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|17
|3
|8
|11
|11
|3
|-
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames give up 3.3 goals per game (60 in total), 24th in the NHL.
- The Flames' 52 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Flames have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flames have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|18
|4
|9
|13
|8
|13
|54.4%
|Nazem Kadri
|18
|3
|9
|12
|14
|13
|49.1%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|18
|4
|8
|12
|13
|7
|100%
|Rasmus Andersson
|14
|3
|7
|10
|8
|7
|-
|Andrew Mangiapane
|17
|5
|5
|10
|3
|4
|0%
