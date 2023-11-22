The North Alabama Lions (3-1) go up against the UT Martin Skyhawks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Martin vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Martin Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM UT Martin (-2.5) 153.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Martin (-2.5) 154.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. UT Martin Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Alabama put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lions had an ATS record of 8-10 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season.

UT Martin put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 17 Skyhawks games last season hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.