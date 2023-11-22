Should you wager on Michael McCarron to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames meet up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, McCarron scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Flames this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.

McCarron has no points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are conceding 60 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:26 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:36 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

