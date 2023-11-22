Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marshall County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Douglas High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
