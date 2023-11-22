How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) will look to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at McDermott Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
- Grambling vs Sam Houston (2:30 PM ET | November 22)
- McNeese vs Louisiana Tech (4:00 PM ET | November 22)
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Gamecocks had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Cardinals' opponents hit.
- Jacksonville State went 8-3 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Gamecocks were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 340th.
- Last year, the 69.9 points per game the Gamecocks scored were only four fewer points than the Cardinals allowed (73.9).
- When Jacksonville State scored more than 73.9 points last season, it went 8-2.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Jacksonville State averaged 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than it did away from home (65.6).
- When playing at home, the Gamecocks surrendered 11.4 fewer points per game (63.8) than in away games (75.2).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Jacksonville State performed better at home last year, averaging 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 8.2 threes per game and a 36.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 81-79
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ West Virginia
|L 70-57
|WVU Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ North Alabama
|L 61-59
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/24/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
