At State Farm Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) will try to end a three-game losing skid when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) at 7:30 PM ET. The contest airs on BSSE and YES.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Nets matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hawks' +19 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 122.4 points per game (third in the NBA) while allowing 120.9 per outing (25th in the league).

The Nets put up 113.1 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 113.8 per outing (17th in NBA). They have a -10 scoring differential.

These two teams average 235.5 points per game between them, two more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 234.7 points per game combined, 1.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn is 9-4-0 ATS this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 24.5 -105 21.3

Hawks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3500 - Nets +15000 +6600 -

