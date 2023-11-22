Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Dale County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion Chapel High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colquitt County High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
