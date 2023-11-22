Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Bucks on November 22, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others are listed when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden on Wednesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|9.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: +102)
- The 28.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 1.2 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (29.7).
- His per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Tatum's season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: +134)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- Jaylen Brown is putting up 24.7 points per game, 2.2 higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- Brown has collected 2.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
- He drains 3.7 three-pointers per game, 1.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Kristaps Porzingis Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: -196)
- Kristaps Porzingis' 20.7 points per game are 2.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 7.5).
- Porzingis has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|28.5 (Over: -108)
|10.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
- The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo scores per game are 4.0 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).
- Antetokounmpo has dished out three assists per game, which is 1.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: +118)
|6.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -108)
- The 24.5 points prop total set for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 2.0 more than his scoring average on the season (22.5).
- His per-game rebound average of six is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Lillard has averaged 4.5 assists per game, 2.0 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).
- Lillard's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
