How to Watch Alabama State vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alabama State vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 37.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- Last season, Alabama State had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 35th.
- The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were 8.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs gave up.
- When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Alabama State went 4-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama State put up more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (61.7) last season.
- The Hornets gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (77.0) last season.
- At home, Alabama State made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 98-67
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oglethorpe
|W 115-51
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|11/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|L 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.