The Alabama State Hornets (1-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Samford Bulldogs (2-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center, airing at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alabama State vs. Samford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets' 37.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

Last season, Alabama State had a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 189th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Hornets ranked 35th.

The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were 8.3 fewer points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs gave up.

When it scored more than 71.6 points last season, Alabama State went 4-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama State put up more points at home (66.3 per game) than away (61.7) last season.

The Hornets gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than away (77.0) last season.

At home, Alabama State made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule