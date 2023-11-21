Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Walker County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carbon Hill High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
