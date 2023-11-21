Tuesday's game features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) and the UAB Blazers (2-2) clashing at Murphy Athletic Center (on November 21) at 7:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-64 victory for Middle Tennessee.

There is no line set for the game.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, UAB 64

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-9.7)

Middle Tennessee (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB Performance Insights

UAB sported a top-25 offense last season, ranking 13th-best in college basketball with 80.7 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 184th with 70.3 points allowed per contest.

The Blazers ranked third-best in the nation by averaging 37.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 185th in college basketball (31.3 allowed per contest).

Last season UAB ranked 101st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.1 per game.

The Blazers were 212th in college basketball with 12.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 82nd with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.1 three-pointers per game, the Blazers were 210th in college basketball. They owned a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

UAB allowed 7.3 threes per game (196th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 31.4% (52nd-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, UAB took 68.4% two-pointers (accounting for 75.2% of the team's buckets) and 31.6% threes (24.8%).

