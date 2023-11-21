The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) play the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. UAB matchup in this article.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline UAB Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-1.5) 140.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-1.5) 140.5 -118 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends (2022-23)

UAB put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Blazers covered the spread once last year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Middle Tennessee went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Blue Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 29 times last season.

