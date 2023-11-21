The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) play the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.8% the Blue Raiders' opponents shot last season.

UAB went 14-4 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.

The Blazers scored 12.9 more points per game last year (80.7) than the Blue Raiders allowed their opponents to score (67.8).

When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, UAB went 22-7.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UAB scored 83.6 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged on the road (78.3).

At home, the Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

Beyond the arc, UAB knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.7%) than at home (36.0%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule