How to Watch UAB vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) play the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Kennesaw State vs East Carolina (6:00 PM ET | November 21)
- Rice vs Indiana State (6:30 PM ET | November 21)
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 44.8% the Blue Raiders' opponents shot last season.
- UAB went 14-4 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders ranked 76th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Blazers ranked fifth.
- The Blazers scored 12.9 more points per game last year (80.7) than the Blue Raiders allowed their opponents to score (67.8).
- When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, UAB went 22-7.
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UAB scored 83.6 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged on the road (78.3).
- At home, the Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
- Beyond the arc, UAB knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.7%) than at home (36.0%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Clemson
|L 77-76
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/12/2023
|Maryland
|W 66-63
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 80-77
|Bartow Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bartow Arena
