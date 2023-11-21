If you live in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chelsea High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 3:10 PM CT on November 21

3:10 PM CT on November 21 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21

3:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Central High School - Tuscaloosa