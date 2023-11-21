Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 3:10 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
