Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Shelby County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 3:10 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.