Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Perry County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Choctaw County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Butler, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
