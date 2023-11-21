The North Alabama Lions (1-3) will look to stop a three-game losing run when they host the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Skyhawks have dropped four games straight.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

North Alabama vs. UT Martin 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks' 64.2 points per game last year were just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up.

UT Martin went 12-5 last season when allowing fewer than 66.3 points.

Last year, the Lions recorded 66.3 points per game, just two more points than the 64.3 the Skyhawks allowed.

North Alabama had a 12-5 record last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

North Alabama Schedule