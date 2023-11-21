Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Morgan County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Elkmont High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 21

5:15 PM CT on November 21 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood Adventist Academy at Priceville High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21

5:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Priceville High School