Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Limestone County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Limestone County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Limestone County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elkmont High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Cherokee High School
- Game Time: 5:20 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Bernard Preparatory School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
