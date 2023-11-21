Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lawrence County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence County High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Cullman, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.