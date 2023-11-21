The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will aim to build on a four-game win run when they host the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0) at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Golden Eagles have also won four games in a row.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.3% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
  • Kansas went 18-1 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 90th.
  • Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
  • Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.1 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Last season, Marquette had a 24-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Golden Eagles ranked 280th.
  • The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.
  • Marquette went 20-2 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Kansas averaged 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did in away games (74).
  • The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69).
  • Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged away from home (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than on the road (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles conceded 71.1 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Marquette made fewer treys away (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.8%) than at home (36%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Rider W 95-65 Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois W 71-64 State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA W 71-69 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern - Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center

