The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) after losing three home games in a row. The Hawks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 124 - Pacers 120

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 3.5)

Pacers (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-3.4)

Hawks (-3.4) Pick OU: Under (250.5)



Under (250.5) Computer Predicted Total: 243.6

The Pacers (7-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 25% more often than the Hawks (4-8-0) this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Atlanta (1-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than Indiana (1-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 91.7% of the time this season (11 out of 12). That's more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (eight out of 12).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 3-3, while the Pacers are 3-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks own a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 119.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 24th with 117.9 points allowed per contest.

This season, Atlanta is grabbing 44.2 boards per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest (seventh-ranked).

This year, the Hawks rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 26.5 per game.

Atlanta is averaging 14.8 turnovers per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 15.3 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 12.7 threes per game, the Hawks are 13th in the NBA. They own a 35.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 16th in the league.

