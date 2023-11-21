Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Greene County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Greene County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleburne County High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
