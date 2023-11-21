Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Fayette County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at Belgreen High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.