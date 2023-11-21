Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Chambers County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Valley High School at Bullock County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Union Springs, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.