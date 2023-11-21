High school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spanish Fort High School at Pensacola Catholic HS

Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 21

11:45 AM CT on November 21 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Foley High School at The Louisiana State University Laboratory School