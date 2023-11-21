Tuesday's game between the Auburn Tigers (3-1) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) at Neville Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 95-65 and heavily favors Auburn to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the game.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 95, Alabama A&M 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-30.1)

Auburn (-30.1) Computer Predicted Total: 160.0

Auburn Performance Insights

On offense, Auburn was the 149th-ranked squad in the country (72.8 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 102nd (67.7 points conceded per game).

The Tigers collected 32.6 rebounds per game and conceded 32 boards last season, ranking 117th and 240th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Auburn was ranked 101st in the country in assists with 14.1 per game.

The Tigers were 274th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 318th in 3-point percentage (31.5%) last year.

Auburn was the 17th-best team in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.6 per game) and sixth-best in 3-point percentage defensively (28.8%) last season.

The Tigers attempted 35.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 25.3% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 64.8% of their shots, with 74.7% of their makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.