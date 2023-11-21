The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends (2022-23)

Auburn compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Tigers games last season went over the point total.

Alabama A&M went 12-15-0 ATS last year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 27 times last season.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Auburn is 26th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), but only 29th, according to computer rankings.

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

