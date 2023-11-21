The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

Auburn had a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 283rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.

Last year, the Tigers scored just 1.9 more points per game (72.8) than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).

Auburn had a 13-5 record last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn averaged 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).

The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

In home games, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer treys per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

