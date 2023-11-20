There is high school basketball competition in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20

10:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20

2:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomasville High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20

2:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20

3:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

R.C. Hatch High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20

4:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa