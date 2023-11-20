The Troy Trojans (2-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) meet in a game with no set line at Trojan Arena on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy covered 15 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

Troy (15-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 2.1% less often than Sam Houston (15-11-0) last year.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Troy 73.2 145.4 66.8 126.1 137.1 Sam Houston 72.2 145.4 59.3 126.1 132.9

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.2 points per game the Trojans put up were 13.9 more points than the Bearkats allowed (59.3).

Troy went 12-9 against the spread and 18-9 overall last season when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Troy 15-12-0 14-13-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0

Troy vs. Sam Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Troy Sam Houston 11-3 Home Record 12-1 7-8 Away Record 11-6 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 81.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 65.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

