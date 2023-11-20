The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 39.1% the Bearkats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Troy had a 19-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Bearkats ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.

The Trojans' 73.2 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 59.3 the Bearkats gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 59.3 points last season, Troy went 18-9.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Troy scored 81.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.

The Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

At home, Troy sunk 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (29.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Upcoming Schedule