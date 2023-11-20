The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans shot 44.1% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 39.1% the Bearkats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Troy had a 19-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Bearkats ranked 48th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Trojans ranked 133rd.
  • The Trojans' 73.2 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 59.3 the Bearkats gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 59.3 points last season, Troy went 18-9.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Troy scored 81.7 points per game at home last season, and 65.7 away.
  • The Trojans allowed 65.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
  • At home, Troy sunk 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than on the road (29.3%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Ohio L 88-70 Convocation Center Ohio
11/10/2023 @ Oregon State L 81-80 Gill Coliseum
11/14/2023 Reinhardt W 111-46 Trojan Arena
11/20/2023 Sam Houston - Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 Grambling - Trojan Arena
11/27/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena

